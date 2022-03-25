Highly-Anticipated Nashville Exhibit Forced To Close On Opening Day

A highly-anticipated art exhibit that allows guests to walk through the works of one of the most beloved artists in history opened in Nashville this week after months of delays, only to be shut down on opening day.

The Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit in Nashville was originally set to open at the old Belle Meade theater in November, but delays in building plans and permits weren't completed on time, News Channel 5 reports. The exhibit ended up moving to a new space at Lighthouse ArtSpace Nashville, opening to the public on Thursday (March 24) after a soft opening the previous night.

However, as patrons began to arrive on opening day, they were met with a Stop Work Order sign posted on the front doors while those already inside the exhibit were told to leave. According to Metro officials, the show's producers had failed to get final building permits and inspections before opening to the public.

"We had to pause admission to Lighthouse ArtSpace Nashville today because, at the time of our City inspection, a privacy partition in our VIP family bathroom was not fully installed," Immersive Van Gogh producer Corey Ross said in a statement. "This project has now been completed, and we expect to be open for business tomorrow afternoon."

Ross continued, "We appreciate the patience and understanding of our guests and apologize for any inconvenience. Any guest that we were not able to accommodate today has been offered tickets for this weekend, or a refund. Thank you to the city of Nashville for welcoming us into your community."

According to FOX 17, the exhibit is expected to reopen Friday, pending inspection.