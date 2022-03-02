'Tiny' Art Gallery Opens In East Nashville

By Sarah Tate

March 2, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

You've heard of Little Free Libraries, now get ready for Little Free Art Galleries.

Gracie Vandiver opened up the "Little Free Art Gallery" on Sharpe Avenue in East Nashville back in November, News Channel 5 reports. With tiny works of art no more than a few inches tall, she hopes the gallery brings a smile to the faces of art lovers around Music City.

Similar to its miniature library counterparts, the Little Free Art Gallery allows local artists to drop off their own tiny creations and take home others. According to the gallery's Facebook page, the Little Free Art Gallery was "created to bring together artists, art lovers, and to make you smile."

The small art in the gallery has a variety of different styles, from watercolors and drawings to photography. A "fairy garden" gives the gallery and even bigger touch of whimsy, with the tiny flying creatures and doors on trees. According to the news outlet, Vandiver hopes to eventually create a brick path labyrinth that can tie the whole space together.

"I think art connects us with our feelings and to be able to give people joy is really important to me," said Vandiver.

The Little Free Art Gallery is located on Sharpe Avenue between Chapel and Manchester Avenues.

