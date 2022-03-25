Imagine Dragons Add Summer Leg To Mercury Tour: See The Dates

Imagine Dragons must be having a good time on the road, because they keep adding more tour dates! On Friday (March 25), the band added a summer U.S. leg to their Mercury Tour, which kicks off in Salt Lake City, Utah on August 5 and goes until September 15 in Los Angeles. AVIV, Macklemore and Kings Elliot will support various dates.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 1, at 10am local time via Ticketmaster. Check out a full list of dates below.

Imagine Dragons Mercury Tour Dates

04/10 – Victoria, BC @ Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre +

04/13 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place +

04/15 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome +

04/17 – Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre +

04/19 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre +

04/22 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre +

04/24 – London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens +

04/26 – Quebec City, QC @ Centre Videotron +

04/28 – Moncton, NB @ Avenir Centre +

05/01 – Quebec City, QC @ Centre Videotron +

05/03 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell +

05/04 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell +

08/05 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Rice-Eccles Stadium ^!

08/07 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater ^!

08/09 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center ^!

08/12 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium ^!

08/14 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live ^!

08/16 – Camden, NJ @ Waterfront Music Pavilion ^!

08/18 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center ^!

08/20 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park ^!

08/22 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre ^!

08/24 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre ^!

08/26 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Chicago, IL ^!

08/28 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center ^!

08/30 – Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre ^!

09/01 – Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman ^!

09/03 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion !

09/05 – Commerce City, CO @ DICK’S Sporting Goods Park ^!

09/08 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre ^!

09/10 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium ^!

09/13 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre ^!

09/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Banc of California Stadium ^!

+ = w/ AVIV

^ = w/ Macklemore

! = w/ Kings Elliot