Nevada Man Awarded $8M After Being Served Chemicals At Local Bar

A Clark County man got an unwanted surprise at a Henderson bar and casino a couple of years ago. Instead of getting beer, the man was served chemicals.

Just last week, a jury awarded that man was awarded $8 million, reported the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Special education teacher Lon Enwright, 38, drank a sample of Honey Blonde Ale in December of 2018 that contained a "dangerous chemical cleaning solution" while watching a football game at Barley's Casino & Brewing Company.

The beer contained potassium hydroxide and nonylphenol polyethylene glycol ether. These are chemicals used in cleaning systems for bar taps, tanks, and lines.

A News release from Enwright's attorneys stated:

"After drinking the sample, Dr. Enwright experienced a sudden and intense burning in his mouth, on his tongue, and down his esophagus into his stomach. He soon began convulsing, hyperventilating, and violently vomiting before Henderson Fire Department arrived to the scene."

Enwright now has permanent nerve and tissue damage to his mouth, tongue, and gastrointestinal system. Sadly, there's no cure for his condition. Enwright's attorney explained, "There's no potential for improvement. It will only get worse over time."