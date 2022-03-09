3 Las Vegas Eateries Land Among 'Absolute Best Buffets In The U.S.'

By Ginny Reese

March 9, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Did you know that America's first buffet began in the 1940s right here in Las Vegas when a restauranteur started the Buckaroo Buffet. Within just a few years, the idea of a buffet spread, becoming an American icon.

Seems fitting that three Las Vegas buffets landed among the best buffet restaurants in the country. Mashed compiled a list of the 14 "absolute best buffets in the U.S."

The three Vegas buffets that landed on the list were: The Buffet at Wynn Las Vegas, Wicked Spoon Buffet, and Bacchanal Buffet at Caesars Palace.

Bacchanal Buffet is credited for being the largest buffet in the city. It's serviced by nine kitchens and 15daily chefs. The eatery serves dozens of side dishes, meats, salads, desserts, and more.

The Buffet at Wynn Las Vegas "is known for its extensive spread and delicious dishes." The buffet boasts more than 90 dishes and 16 "live food" stations where chefs will cook, assemble, and cut a variety of meats and made-to-order dishes.

Wicked Spoon claims to put a "wicked twist" on the traditional buffet experience. The buffet serves up delicious dishes like Cajun shrimp, cheddar grits, and tuna crudo.

Click here to check out the full list of America's best buffet restaurants.

