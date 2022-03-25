The Clipse Reunite With Pharrell On Nigo's New Song "Punch Bowl"

It's been well over a decade since Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo, also know as The Neptunes, got The Clipse together for a new song. Now, blood brothers Pusha-T and No Malice have reunited with the Star Trak founders for their latest collaboration on Nigo's new album.

On Friday, March 25, Nigo formally broke his 20+ year hiatus from music by releasing his new album I Know NIGO! Among the star-studded tracklist, The Clipse appears in track No. 3, "Punch Bowl" produced by The Neptunes. Pharrell introduces the record with his adlibs before Pusha kicks things off his with verse. No Malice joins in towards the end of the record.



"Shed nightmares of feds rushin' in," Pusha raps on the track. "Shared my world, they couldn't touch a sin/I got it and lost it and got rich again, While y'all signed papers and handed pictures in/Taught you to fish to become fisherman, I ain't washed this money for you to risk again/We had chipped brianna, we ain't cheapin' in."