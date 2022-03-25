This Fast-Casual Italian Restaurant Is Making It's Return To Arizona

Fazoli's famous pasta and breadsticks will no longer be a thing of the past in Arizona.

ABC 15 reported that the fast-casual Italian restaurant is making its return to Phoenix this fall. In addition, eight more locations are expected to open in the next three years, but those locations have not yet been announced.

The restaurant made the announcement Thursday on social media. The eatery wrote:

"It's not a mirage! 👀 Day in and day out, Arizonans dare to dream the impastable, inundating us with passionate pleas for Fazoli's to return to AZ. It's clear that your love for Fast, Fresh, Italian is deeper than the Grand Canyon, which is why we're thrilled to inform you that Fazoli's is headed to Phoenix!

Even better? You won't have to wait too long! The first Phoenix Fazoli's is set to open this fall with eight more locations planned over the next three years.

Any super excited Fazoli's-loving Arizonans out there?! 🍝 🥖 🍅"