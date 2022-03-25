This Restaurant Has The Best Waffles In Kentucky

Waffles are fluffy and delicious. The holes are perfect for holding different toppings, and they can be easily taken from a sweet treat to a savory meal. However, not all waffles are created equal.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of each state's best waffles. The website states, "When the urge to eat a waffle arises, you're going to want to enjoy the best of the best. So how about one of these waffle hot spots?"

According to the website, the best waffles in Kentucky come from Wild Eggs in Louisville. Eat This, Not That! explains what sets the restaurant's waffles apart from the rest:

"The chicken and waffles dish at Wild Eggs is worth the trip to Kentucky. A perfectly crispy waffle is topped with a Nashville hot chicken breast, chopped bacon, and homemade buttermilk maple syrup."

