This Restaurant Has The Best Waffles In Nevada

Waffles are fluffy and delicious. The holes are perfect for holding different toppings, and they can be easily taken from a sweet treat to a savory meal. However, not all waffles are created equal.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of each state's best waffles. The website states, "When the urge to eat a waffle arises, you're going to want to enjoy the best of the best. So how about one of these waffle hot spots?"

According to the website, the best waffles in Nevada come from TIABI Coffee & Waffles in Las Vegas. Eat This, Not That! explains what sets the restaurant's waffles apart from the rest:

"At TIABI Coffee and Waffle, things get super creative, thanks to the waffle sandwiches. One option that looks perfect for your Instagram feed—and also sounds delicious—is the Avocado Grilled Cheese. This waffle features loads of cheese and avocado griddled together until the cheese melts."

