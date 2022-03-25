This Restaurant Has The Best Waffles In Oklahoma

Waffles are fluffy and delicious. The holes are perfect for holding different toppings, and they can be easily taken from a sweet treat to a savory meal. However, not all waffles are created equal.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of each state's best waffles. The website states, "When the urge to eat a waffle arises, you're going to want to enjoy the best of the best. So how about one of these waffle hot spots?"

According to the website, the best waffles in Oklahoma come from Waffle Champion in Oklahoma City. Eat This, Not That! explains what sets the restaurant's waffles apart from the rest:

"Building a custom plate of waffles is what it's all about at Waffle Champion. No matter if you go sweet or savory with your toppings, your dish is bound to be good. Something to try when you pay this spot a visit are the sweet waffles with banana cream pie toppings. Just be sure to watch out for Fozzy Bear while you eat these!"

