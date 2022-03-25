This Restaurant Serves The Best Burrito In Texas

Name something better than biting into a ginormous burrito filled with your favorite ingredients. We'll wait!

If you're craving one now, we're not sorry. But we'll help you out a bit — Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of where to find the best burrito in every state. Here's what the food and lifestyle site said about its list:

Burritos are a classic Mexican dish, invented over 100 years ago by Juan Méndez, a street vendor in Chihuahua, Mexico. There's a flavor combination to suit nearly everyone's taste buds, making burritos one of the most popular Mexican dishes. Plus, who doesn't love to heap on the toppings like guacamole, sour cream, and salsa? We searched high and low to find the best burrito in every American state. Thanks to reviews and feedback from locals and tourists alike, we put together a definitive list of the best spot to get a truly delicious burrito, all across the U.S.

In Texas, you can find the best burrito at Taqueria El Crucero in Waco. Here's what Eat This, Not That! said to back up its decision:

Finding the very best burrito in Texas is an undeniably difficult task—after all, the state's Mexican food is to die for. But head to Taqueria El Crucero in Waco if you want to be seriously wowed by the burritos. "Great burritos for a great price," wrote one reviewer. "The food is delicious and flavorful—you can't beat it." Another said the $7 Oso burrito is their go-to; it's stuffed with rice, whole beans, and chile verde, and topped with Oso sauce and shredded cheese. Another recommended the Campesino Burrito with sausage. You can't go wrong with the breakfast burritos, either.

Taqueria El Crucero is located at 2505 Robinson Dr. in Waco.

To read the full list of where to find the burrito in every state, click here.