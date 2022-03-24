This Is The Best New Restaurant You Must Try In Texas

By Dani Medina

March 24, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Have you exhausted all the dining options in your town? Are you looking for your next favorite restaurant? Look no further! Love Food compiled a list of the best new restaurants in every state slated to open this year. Here's what the food site said about its list:

There's a never-ending stream of new restaurant openings in the USA, whichever state you're in. We've gone coast to coast to discover the tastiest new bites in America, from fancy contemporary spots to food-trucks-turned-hip-hangouts.

In Texas, the best new restaurant is The Grey Diner Bar / The Grey Market in Austin. Here's what Love Food said about the new food joint:

The Grey, in the charming Georgian city of Savannah, already has a cult following. It's the vision of James Beard Award-winning chef Mashama Bailey, who will bring two sister restaurants to Texas's cool capital: the Grey Diner Bar and Grey Market. At Grey Diner Bar, punters can expect more of the imaginative small plates they've come to love at the Savannah spot, plus cocktails and sandwiches. The market is the spot for grab-and-go lunches.

The Grey Diner Bar and Grey Market opened in January 2022. They are both located at 501 Brazos Street in Austin.

To read the full list of the best new restaurants opening in every state, click here.

