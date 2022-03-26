Here's Everything Coming To Netflix In April 2022

By Dani Medina

March 26, 2022

Photo: Netflix

March has came and went. And that means it's time for new Netflix titles! Netflix is bringing some old classics back and, of course, some new binge-worthy shows to a TV near you. From Selling Sunset and Grown Ups to Saving Private Ryan and How To Train Your Dragon, there's something for everyone! Here's a look at everything coming to Netflix in April 2022:

April 1

  • A Cinderella Story (2004)
  • Abby Hatcher (Season 2)
  • Any Given Sunday (1999)
  • Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood (2022)
  • Argo (2012)
  • Battle: Freestyle (Season 1)
  • Beyblade: Burst Surge (Season 1)
  • Blade Movie Trilogy:
    • Blade 1 (1998)
    • Blade II (2002)
    • Blade: Trinity (2004)
  • Blow (2001)
  • Bonnie and Clyde (1967)
  • Captain Nova (2022)
  • Catch and Release (2006)
  • Celeb Five: Behind the Curtain (2022)
  • CoComelon (Season 5)
  • Delta Farce (2007)
  • Eagle Eye (2008)
  • Forever Out of My League / Sempre più bello (2022)
  • Four Brothers (2005)
  • Full Metal Jacket (1987)
  • Get Organized with The Home Edit (Season 2)
  • Grown Ups (2010)
  • Heartland (Season 14)
  • Her (2013)
  • How To Train Your Dragon (2010)
  • Inception (2010)
  • Love Actually (2003)
  • Molly’s Game (2017)
  • Monster-in-Law (2005)
  • New York Minute (2004)
  • Oddbods (Season 3)
  • Pedro el escamoso (Season 1)
  • Polly Pocket (Season 5)
  • Rumor Has It… (2005)
  • Puss in Boots (2011)
  • Rurouni Kenshin (2012)
  • Saving Private Ryan (1998)
  • Shrek Forever After: The Final Chapter (2010)
  • Sherlock Holmes (2009)
  • Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows (2011)
  • Something’s Gotta Give (2003)
  • The Blind Side (2009)
  • The Bubble (2022)
  • The Last Bus (Season 1)
  • The Nut Job (2013)
  • The Rental (2020)
  • The Ring (2002)
  • Tiger & Bunny: The Beginning (2012)
  • Tiger & Bunny: The Rising (2014)
  • We The Animals (2018)
  • Welcome to Eden (Season 1)
  • Welcome to Waikiki (Season 1)

April 4

  • Better Call Saul (Season 5)

April 5

  • Black Dog: Being A Teacher (Season 1)
  • Ronny Chieng: Speakeasy (2022)

April 6

  • Dasvi (2022)
  • Furioza (2022)
  • Green Mothers Club (Season 1)
  • Jimmy Saville: A British Horror Story (Season 1)
  • Michela Giraud: The Truth, I Swear! (2022)
  • Pálpito (Season 1)
  • The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On (Season 1)

April 7

  • Queen of the South (Season 5)
  • Return to Space (Season 1)
  • Senzo: Murder of a Soccer Star (Season 1)

April 8

  • Barbie It Takes Two (Season 1)
  • Dancing on Glass (2022)
  • Dirty Lines (Season 1)
  • Elite (Season 5)
  • Green Eggs & Ham (Season 2)
  • Metal Lords (2022)
  • Tiger & Bunny (Season 2)
  • Yaksha: Ruthless Operations (2022)

April 9

  • My Liberation Notes (Season 1)
  • Our Blues (Season 1)

April 10

  • Nightcrawler (2014)
  • The Call (2013)

April 12

  • Hard Cell (Season 1)
  • The Creature Cases (Season 1)

April 13

  • Almost Happy (Season 2)
  • Our Great National Parks (Season 1)
  • Smother-in-Law (Season 1)
  • The Taming of The Shrew (2022)
  • Today We Fix the World (2022)

April 14

  • Ultraman (Season 2)

April 15

  • Anatomy of a Scandal (Limited Series)
  • Choose or Die (2022)
  • Heirs to the Land (Season 1)
  • Lego: City (Multiple Seasons)
  • Mai (Season 1)
  • One Piece Film Z (2012)
  • Strawberry Shortcake Berry in the Big City (Season 1)

April 16

  • LEGO Friends: Girls on a Mission (Season 1-4)
  • Ouija: Origin of Evil (2016)
  • The Man of God (2022)
  • Van Helsing (Season 5)

April 19

  • Battle Kitty (Season 1)
  • White Hot: The Rise and Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch (2022)

April 20

  • Russian Doll (Season 2)
  • The Marked Heart (Season 1)
  • The Turning Point (2022)
  • Yakamoz S-245 / An Undersea Story (Season 1)

April 21

  • All About Gila (2022)
  • He’s Expecting (Season 1)

April 22

  • Along for the Ride (2022)
  • Heartstopper (Season 1)
  • Selling Sunset (Season 5)
  • The Seven Lives of Lea (Season 1)

April 25

  • Big Eyes (2014)

April 26

  • David Spade: Nothing Personal (2022)

April 27

  • Bullsh*t The Game Show (Season 1)
  • Komi Can’t Communicate (Season 2)
  • Silverton Siege (2022)
  • The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes (2022)

April 28

  • Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles (Season 1)

April 29

  • Grace and Frankie (Season 7)
  • Honeymoon with My Mother (2022)
  • Ozark (Season 4 – Part 2)
  • Rumspringa (2022)
  • YOUTH v GOV (2020)
