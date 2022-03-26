Here's Everything Coming To Netflix In April 2022
By Dani Medina
March 26, 2022
Photo: Netflix
March has came and went. And that means it's time for new Netflix titles! Netflix is bringing some old classics back and, of course, some new binge-worthy shows to a TV near you. From Selling Sunset and Grown Ups to Saving Private Ryan and How To Train Your Dragon, there's something for everyone! Here's a look at everything coming to Netflix in April 2022:
April 1
- A Cinderella Story (2004)
- Abby Hatcher (Season 2)
- Any Given Sunday (1999)
- Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood (2022)
- Argo (2012)
- Battle: Freestyle (Season 1)
- Beyblade: Burst Surge (Season 1)
- Blade Movie Trilogy:
- Blade 1 (1998)
- Blade II (2002)
- Blade: Trinity (2004)
- Blow (2001)
- Bonnie and Clyde (1967)
- Captain Nova (2022)
- Catch and Release (2006)
- Celeb Five: Behind the Curtain (2022)
- CoComelon (Season 5)
- Delta Farce (2007)
- Eagle Eye (2008)
- Forever Out of My League / Sempre più bello (2022)
- Four Brothers (2005)
- Full Metal Jacket (1987)
- Get Organized with The Home Edit (Season 2)
- Grown Ups (2010)
- Heartland (Season 14)
- Her (2013)
- How To Train Your Dragon (2010)
- Inception (2010)
- Love Actually (2003)
- Molly’s Game (2017)
- Monster-in-Law (2005)
- New York Minute (2004)
- Oddbods (Season 3)
- Pedro el escamoso (Season 1)
- Polly Pocket (Season 5)
- Rumor Has It… (2005)
- Puss in Boots (2011)
- Rurouni Kenshin (2012)
- Saving Private Ryan (1998)
- Shrek Forever After: The Final Chapter (2010)
- Sherlock Holmes (2009)
- Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows (2011)
- Something’s Gotta Give (2003)
- The Blind Side (2009)
- The Bubble (2022)
- The Last Bus (Season 1)
- The Nut Job (2013)
- The Rental (2020)
- The Ring (2002)
- Tiger & Bunny: The Beginning (2012)
- Tiger & Bunny: The Rising (2014)
- We The Animals (2018)
- Welcome to Eden (Season 1)
- Welcome to Waikiki (Season 1)
April 4
- Better Call Saul (Season 5)
April 5
- Black Dog: Being A Teacher (Season 1)
- Ronny Chieng: Speakeasy (2022)
April 6
- Dasvi (2022)
- Furioza (2022)
- Green Mothers Club (Season 1)
- Jimmy Saville: A British Horror Story (Season 1)
- Michela Giraud: The Truth, I Swear! (2022)
- Pálpito (Season 1)
- The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On (Season 1)
April 7
- Queen of the South (Season 5)
- Return to Space (Season 1)
- Senzo: Murder of a Soccer Star (Season 1)
April 8
- Barbie It Takes Two (Season 1)
- Dancing on Glass (2022)
- Dirty Lines (Season 1)
- Elite (Season 5)
- Green Eggs & Ham (Season 2)
- Metal Lords (2022)
- Tiger & Bunny (Season 2)
- Yaksha: Ruthless Operations (2022)
April 9
- My Liberation Notes (Season 1)
- Our Blues (Season 1)
April 10
- Nightcrawler (2014)
- The Call (2013)
April 12
- Hard Cell (Season 1)
- The Creature Cases (Season 1)
April 13
- Almost Happy (Season 2)
- Our Great National Parks (Season 1)
- Smother-in-Law (Season 1)
- The Taming of The Shrew (2022)
- Today We Fix the World (2022)
April 14
- Ultraman (Season 2)
April 15
- Anatomy of a Scandal (Limited Series)
- Choose or Die (2022)
- Heirs to the Land (Season 1)
- Lego: City (Multiple Seasons)
- Mai (Season 1)
- One Piece Film Z (2012)
- Strawberry Shortcake Berry in the Big City (Season 1)
April 16
- LEGO Friends: Girls on a Mission (Season 1-4)
- Ouija: Origin of Evil (2016)
- The Man of God (2022)
- Van Helsing (Season 5)
April 19
- Battle Kitty (Season 1)
- White Hot: The Rise and Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch (2022)
April 20
- Russian Doll (Season 2)
- The Marked Heart (Season 1)
- The Turning Point (2022)
- Yakamoz S-245 / An Undersea Story (Season 1)
April 21
- All About Gila (2022)
- He’s Expecting (Season 1)
April 22
- Along for the Ride (2022)
- Heartstopper (Season 1)
- Selling Sunset (Season 5)
- The Seven Lives of Lea (Season 1)
April 25
- Big Eyes (2014)
April 26
- David Spade: Nothing Personal (2022)
April 27
- Bullsh*t The Game Show (Season 1)
- Komi Can’t Communicate (Season 2)
- Silverton Siege (2022)
- The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes (2022)
April 28
- Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles (Season 1)
April 29
- Grace and Frankie (Season 7)
- Honeymoon with My Mother (2022)
- Ozark (Season 4 – Part 2)
- Rumspringa (2022)
- YOUTH v GOV (2020)