Maren Morris Channels Pamela Anderson In Newly Shared Photos

Maren Morris shared stunning new photos to Instagram on Saturday (March 26) where she channels the iconic Pamela Anderson.

In the caption, she wrote: "*watches Pam & Tommy once* 🖤." Her caption references the recently released Hulu series by the same name, which follows the story of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee. Morris dons a black dress and light green heels, along with an updo hairstyle and the signature Pamela Anderson smokey eye, as she walks the streets of New York City. The second photo sees Morris in a red dress while speaking to Jimmy Fallon on the Tonight Show.

See the photos below.