Maren Morris Channels Pamela Anderson In Newly Shared Photos
By Yashira C.
March 26, 2022
Maren Morris shared stunning new photos to Instagram on Saturday (March 26) where she channels the iconic Pamela Anderson.
In the caption, she wrote: "*watches Pam & Tommy once* 🖤." Her caption references the recently released Hulu series by the same name, which follows the story of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee. Morris dons a black dress and light green heels, along with an updo hairstyle and the signature Pamela Anderson smokey eye, as she walks the streets of New York City. The second photo sees Morris in a red dress while speaking to Jimmy Fallon on the Tonight Show.
See the photos below.
The singer released her latest album Humble Quest yesterday (March 25.) Of the album, she previously stated: “‘Humble’ began to feel more like a grounded state of understanding oneself; not so much by being relatable to or understood by all. What I also discovered is that the songs I was managing to compose during this time were the most authentic and light lyrics that have ever flowed from my pen. They weren’t fitting with the times, they were distracting and eventually saving me from the times." She continued, “So, here are the stories of my rises, my overshares, my appreciation of Midwestern guys who stand at least a foot taller than me, my lullabies, my wine-soaked conversations with a dear friend and my final goodbye to one.”
Morris is set to play at the iHeartCountry Festival on May 7th in Austin, Texas.