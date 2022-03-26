Selena Gomez Confirms 'Only Murders In The Building' Season 2 Release Date

Selena Gomez took to Instagram to reveal the release date for Only Murders In The Building season 2. Joined by Martin Short and Steve Martin, the trio jokes around until they share the official release date of the new season - June 28th on Hulu.

The short clip sees the trio in an elevator introducing themselves, and in blooper reel fashion they continuously start and restart their lines. Only Murders In The Building premiered on Hulu in August 2021, with its last episode airing in October. The show follows three strangers (Mabel Mora, Oliver Putnam, and Charles-Haden Savage) who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one. The Screen Actors Guild nominated the series for the category Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series.

See the announcement post below.