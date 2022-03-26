Selena Gomez Confirms 'Only Murders In The Building' Season 2 Release Date
By Yashira C.
March 26, 2022
Selena Gomez took to Instagram to reveal the release date for Only Murders In The Building season 2. Joined by Martin Short and Steve Martin, the trio jokes around until they share the official release date of the new season - June 28th on Hulu.
The short clip sees the trio in an elevator introducing themselves, and in blooper reel fashion they continuously start and restart their lines. Only Murders In The Building premiered on Hulu in August 2021, with its last episode airing in October. The show follows three strangers (Mabel Mora, Oliver Putnam, and Charles-Haden Savage) who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one. The Screen Actors Guild nominated the series for the category Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series.
See the announcement post below.
The actress was photographed filming the second season of the show last month, rocking a snowy white coat, paired with black leather gloves and a black turtleneck on the streets of Manhattan. Gomez's return to the screen doesn't stop there, however. She's also co-producing a new comedy series for Peacock called 15 Candles inspired by the 1984 film 16 Candles, starring Molly Ringwald. Alongside her music career, Gomez has produced several other series including 13 Reasons Why and Living Undocumented.