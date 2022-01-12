Selena Gomez Talks Taking 'A Step Back' From Music

Last year, Selena Gomez shocked her devoted fans when she hinted she planned on quitting music. At the time, she told Vogue she wanted to give her music career "one last try" before retiring.

While chatting with USA Today ahead of the release of the final Hotel Transylvania film on Tuesday (January 11), however, Gomez reflected on her statement about her music career, telling the outlet she wasn't being clear enough."I think I just said it wrong," she explained.

"The idea of retirement for me isn't that I would leave forever, it is that I do see myself taking a significant break from music," Gomez continued. "Not personally — I think I'll always be creating and doing music and hopefully maybe even do some side projects with people. I just want to maybe take a step back, but I'm not doing that anytime soon."

This isn't the first time Gomez has tried walking back these comments, either. She told Elle in 2021: “I don’t think I’ll ever quit making music,” she told the outlet, before touching on some of her frustrations with the music industry—Gomez feels like her music isn't taken seriously within the industry or by critics. “I’m not saying I want a Grammy," she said at the time. "I just feel like I’m doing the best I can, and it’s all about me. Sometimes, that can really get to me.”

Ironically enough, Gomez did end up nabbing a Grammy nod just a few months later for her Spanish-language EP, Revelación. The album is up for Best Latin pop album at the 2022 Grammy Awards. "I'm so excited!" she gushed to People last week. "It's cool because I put my heart and soul into that album. I'm not fluent in Spanish, but, funny enough, it's actually easier for me to sing in Spanish than it is to speak it. I wanted to make sure that we were covering all the bases, that the words were beautiful, that it matched where I was in my life and that every little part of the song sounded authentic. I couldn't be more proud."

We'll just have to wait and see what Gomez does with her music career next!