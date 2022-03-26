Snoop Dogg And BTS Have An Upcoming Collaboration

Snoop Dogg revealed yesterday (March 25) that he has a collaboration in the works with K-pop group BTS.

The rapper confirmed the news while on the red carpet for American Song Contest, which he co-hosts with Kelly Clarkson. “I’m going to let them tell you about it,” he said to The A.V. Club. “It’s official like a referee with a whistle. I love that entertainment world. It’s good music. It’s [a] vibe.” He added, “I make good music. They make good music. And we end up doing this. This is what it’s always about, bringing our worlds together.”

Earlier this year, Snoop Dogg shared that BTS sent him an invitation to work together. “I got a group named BTS that’s waiting on me to do a song with them right now,” he told Mogul Talk. “And I’m trying to figure out if I got time to do that sh*t.” BTS are big fans of the "Drog It Like It's Hot" rapper. They previously included a reference to his debut album "Doggystyle" in their 2014 track "Hip Hop Phile." A few days ago, Snoop Dogg dropped an NFT mixtape alongside Wiz Khalifa. Snoop has been especially active in the digital space, with plans to make his label, Death Row Records, the first major label in the metaverse.