BLACKPINK's Lisa Celebrates Her 25th Birthday
By Yashira C.
March 27, 2022
BLACKPINK's Lisa is celebrating her 25th birthday today (March 27.) The singer took to Instagram to share photos of her big day alongside friends and family.
"I’m so happy that this year I can spend my birthday with family and friends. Thank you everyone for making another year of my birthday so special💗," she wrote in her first birthday post. The BLACKPINK member shared photos of her eye-catching birthday look, the display for her celebration, and all of her delicious cakes. Lisa dons a showstopping light blue dress and heels with her hair in a high ponytail. The colorful display behind her shows a giant "25," a sign that reads "L 25th Birthday," and a ton of balloons.
See all of the posts she's shared today below.
The rapper, singer, and dancer made her solo debut with her single album Lalisa in September 2021, which included the songs "LALISA" and "MONEY" as well as their instrumentals. Speaking of the album, she told Billboard: “People might not understand what the lyrics are, but listening to the beat and seeing the dance, they can feel the vibe and have that connection." She added "It’s a good opportunity for me to finally let the world know, ‘This is who I am.’”