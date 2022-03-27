BLACKPINK's Lisa Celebrates Her 25th Birthday

BLACKPINK's Lisa is celebrating her 25th birthday today (March 27.) The singer took to Instagram to share photos of her big day alongside friends and family.

"I’m so happy that this year I can spend my birthday with family and friends. Thank you everyone for making another year of my birthday so special💗," she wrote in her first birthday post. The BLACKPINK member shared photos of her eye-catching birthday look, the display for her celebration, and all of her delicious cakes. Lisa dons a showstopping light blue dress and heels with her hair in a high ponytail. The colorful display behind her shows a giant "25," a sign that reads "L 25th Birthday," and a ton of balloons.

See all of the posts she's shared today below.