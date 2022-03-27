Camila Cabello Jokes About Her 'Crazy' Past: Watch

Camila Cabello posted quite the cryptic video to TikTok today (March 27), revealing that she's done some "crazy" things.

Following the TikTok trend of using Patsy Cline's song "Crazy" as an audio to list all of the crazy things one has done, Camila joined in and made her own version. However, she left it up to interpretation for her fans. Shaking her head and finger no while in deep thought, the text on her video reads "Ya'll are not ready to know the things ive done." She added in the caption, "It’s giving thank God I have grown," leaving fans to guess what antics the singer has gotten into in the comments.

Watch the hilarious video below.