Camila Cabello Jokes About Her 'Crazy' Past: Watch

By Yashira C.

March 27, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Camila Cabello posted quite the cryptic video to TikTok today (March 27), revealing that she's done some "crazy" things.

Following the TikTok trend of using Patsy Cline's song "Crazy" as an audio to list all of the crazy things one has done, Camila joined in and made her own version. However, she left it up to interpretation for her fans. Shaking her head and finger no while in deep thought, the text on her video reads "Ya'll are not ready to know the things ive done." She added in the caption, "It’s giving thank God I have grown," leaving fans to guess what antics the singer has gotten into in the comments.

Watch the hilarious video below.

@camilacabello

It’s giving thank God I have grown

♬ Crazy - Patsy Cline

Camila has been very active on TikTok this month, having recently posted a video laughing off a wardrobe malfunction. The "Bam Bam" singer revealed earlier this month that she would be marking her upcoming album release with a new concert. “filmed a concert w all new songs from my upcoming album FAMILIA and it’s out April 7 on @tiktok and IM SO EXCITED FOR U IT SEE IT,” she tweeted on March 14th. She released her latest upbeat pop single "Bam Bam" with Ed Sheeran, ahead of the release of her new album FAMILIA on April 8th.

