Megan Thee Stallion Makes Sure 'We Don't Talk About Bruno' With This Remix

Megan Thee Stallion joined the Encanto cast for an iconic remix of Lin-Manuel Miranda's "We Don't Talk About Bruno."

Megan joined mid-way through the performance donning a jaw-dropping yellow dress as she started off her rap verse. Her remix included references to the song's popularity and the Oscars. Cast members Stephanie Beatriz (Mirabel), Carolina Gaitan (Pepa), Mauro Castillo (Félix), Diane Guerrero (Isabela), and Adassa (Dolores) were also joined by popular Latinx artists Becky G and Luis Fonsi.

Sebastian Yatra previously delivered an emotional performance of 'Dos Oruguitas' from the soundtrack. The song is nominated for Best Original Song and is up against Beyoncé’s King Richard song “ Be Alive ,” Billie Eilish and Finneas’ James Bond song “ No Time to Die ,” and music from Belfast and Four Good Days. Encanto won the award for Best Animated Feature shortly after the performance.

Watch the performance below.