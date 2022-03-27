Megan Thee Stallion Makes Sure 'We Don't Talk About Bruno' With This Remix
By Yashira C.
March 28, 2022
Megan Thee Stallion joined the Encanto cast for an iconic remix of Lin-Manuel Miranda's "We Don't Talk About Bruno."
Megan joined mid-way through the performance donning a jaw-dropping yellow dress as she started off her rap verse. Her remix included references to the song's popularity and the Oscars. Cast members Stephanie Beatriz (Mirabel), Carolina Gaitan (Pepa), Mauro Castillo (Félix), Diane Guerrero (Isabela), and Adassa (Dolores) were also joined by popular Latinx artists Becky G and Luis Fonsi.
Sebastian Yatra previously delivered an emotional performance of 'Dos Oruguitas' from the soundtrack. The song is nominated for Best Original Song and is up against Beyoncé’s King Richard song “Be Alive,” Billie Eilish and Finneas’ James Bond song “No Time to Die,” and music from Belfast and Four Good Days. Encanto won the award for Best Animated Feature shortly after the performance.
Watch the performance below.
Lin-Manuel Miranda was behind the soundtrack to the film but unfortunately was unable to attend the award show due to his wife testing positive for COVID-19 days prior. The Oscars are being held at the Dolby Theatre after last year's show was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, and Wanda Sykes are the hosts of this year's show; this being the first time since 2018 that the Oscars have had a host. Performances are expected from Billie Eilish and Reba McEntire, with Beyonce opening the show with a stunning performance.