Tim McGraw Shares Throwback Academy Awards Red Carpet Pic

Tim McGraw is taking a trip down the red carpet of memory lane.

The country star took to Instagram Sunday morning (March 27), sharing a throwback photo of his 2015 trip to the 87th Academy Awards ceremony. The smiling photo shows "Highway Don't Care" singer and his wife, Faith Hill, posing in their chic red carpet looks.

"Oscar throwback with the most beautiful girl in the world," the 1883 actor captioned the photo. The Grammy Award-winning couple attended the awards seven years ago after Tim was nominated for the "Best Song" award for his hit "I'm Not Gonna Miss You."



He also performed the song at the awards ceremony that year in honor of the late guitarist Glen Campbell. The song was written for the documentary feature film about Campbell's life, titled Glenn Campbell... I'll Be Me.

"We couldn't think of anyone better than Tim McGraw to properly celebrate Oscar nominee, Glen Campbell. Tim is the consummate country artist and will bring a bit of Nashville to the Oscars stage," then show producers Craig Zadan and Neil Meron, told Deadline at the time.

"I'm honored to be asked to sing this powerful song from one of the true legends of the music industry," Tim said in 2015.