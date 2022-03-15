2022 Grammy Performers Announced: Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, BTS & More

The 2022 Grammy Awards is nearly here and fans are eagerly waiting to see their favorite artists take home the coveted trophy.

On Tuesday (March 15), the Recording Academy announced the first round of performers set to take the stage during music's biggest night, and the performances are sure to wow, per Variety. Brandi Carlile, BTS, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, and Brothers Osborne have all been tapped to perform as has newcomer Olivia Rodrigo, who is hot off the success of her debut album Sour. She's up for seven awards during the night, including Best New Artist and Song of the Year.

Each of the other performers announced Tuesday are also up for some big awards during the night. Carlile and Lil Nas X have each received five nods, while Brothers Osborne and BTS are up for best duo/group performance in Country and Pop, respectively. Eilish is among the top contenders of the night with seven nominations. Check out the full list of nominations here.

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards will be held at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 3. Hosted by Trevor Noah, the show will broadcast live at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.