Antonio Brown Mistook Random Bald Man On South Beach For Pitbull

Antonio Brown was among several people in South Beach fooled by a YouTube prankster who posed as Pitbull.

Miami-based social media user 'Lefty' shared a video of himself entitled "Fake Pitbull Prank on Antonio Brown" last week, which showed him walking around with a fake entourage and tricking strangers into believing he was the Cuban rapper during Spring Break.

During the video -- as well as a TikTok specifically showing the interaction -- Lefty walks the streets of South Beach and runs into the former Pro Bowl wide receiver.

"Some people really believed I was Pitbull including Antonio Brown," Lefty narrates as he's shown approaching Brown, a native of Miami.



"I f*** with your music It's good to see you. You got my respect," Brown tells Lefty, thinking he's Pitbull.