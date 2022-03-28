First-Place Celtics Lose Key Starter To Knee Injury: Report

The Boston Celtics will be without starting center Robert Williams III for at least "several week" due to a meniscus tear, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

Williams has started in all 61 games he's appeared in for the Celtics during the 2021-22 NBA season and has been a crucial factor in Boston winning 24 of its last 28 games to move into first-place in the Eastern Conference.

Wojnarowski confirmed Williams experienced the injury during the Celtics' 134-112 win against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday (March 27) and would undergo further evaluation to determine a definitive timetable, according to sources with knowledge of the situation.

"Williams was injured in Sunday night’s victory — Boston’s 24th in 28 games — and underwent an MRI today," Wojnarowski tweeted. "Williams is first among 169 players who’ve defended 500-plus shots as the closest defender, per Second Spectrum tracking. Only Williams has held opponents sub-40 % shooting."