First-Place Celtics Lose Key Starter To Knee Injury: Report
By Jason Hall
March 28, 2022
The Boston Celtics will be without starting center Robert Williams III for at least "several week" due to a meniscus tear, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.
Williams has started in all 61 games he's appeared in for the Celtics during the 2021-22 NBA season and has been a crucial factor in Boston winning 24 of its last 28 games to move into first-place in the Eastern Conference.
Wojnarowski confirmed Williams experienced the injury during the Celtics' 134-112 win against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday (March 27) and would undergo further evaluation to determine a definitive timetable, according to sources with knowledge of the situation.
"Williams was injured in Sunday night’s victory — Boston’s 24th in 28 games — and underwent an MRI today," Wojnarowski tweeted. "Williams is first among 169 players who’ve defended 500-plus shots as the closest defender, per Second Spectrum tracking. Only Williams has held opponents sub-40 % shooting."
Boston currently ranks as the top defense in the NBA with 105.9 points per 100 possessions and only 103.4 since January 22, which marked the beginning of its recent turnaround.
Williams is currently averaging 10.0 points, 9.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.2 blocks per game, all of which are career-best averages during his fourth NBA season.