Harry Styles Announces New Release Date And Fans Can't Contain Themselves

Let the countdown begin… We’re days away from new Harry Styles music, and fans can hardly contain themselves. The pop artist revealed the new release date on his social media channels on Monday (March 28). Styles shared a series of photos in the post, simply announcing that “As It Was” is due to debut on Friday (April 1). The post had fans begging to know more, and some were even anxious that it “would be a really cruel april fools joke,” commenters cautioned.

Styles’ fans were also skeptical at first when they first saw his new album announcement, checking to make sure they weren’t looking at a fake account before allowing themselves to express excitement about the new album. The “As It Was” announcement comes shortly after Styles confirmed that his new album is “coming soon.” Harry’s House is set to drop on May 20, becoming the first project since releasing Fine Line in 2019. The mysterious video he shared to preview the album includes a few shots of bright yellow daffodils, hustling traffic, cheering crowds and more, as Styles steps onto the stage of am empty theater and a yellow house raises above him. See his latest announcement here: