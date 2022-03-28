Heroic Driver Leaps On Top Of Dog Running On Minnesota Interstate

By Hannah DeRuyter

March 28, 2022

Photo: Minnesota Department of Transportation

A woman was caught on camera leaping on top of a dog running along the interstate, bringing him to safety.

According to WCCO, on Friday (March 25), a dog took a stroll along Interstate 94 in St. Paul. Following the runaway dog were several police cars trying to keep the pup from getting hit by drivers.

In the video from the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT), you can see one officer try to grab the dog, but the dog outruns the officer and continues down I-94.

A white car can later be seen pulled over on the shoulder of the interstate, and if you look closely, you can see a person standing in front of the vehicle.

Seconds later, Caitlin Mead heroically jumps out from the front of her car and leaps on top of the dog.

"My dog Marco is a three-legged dog. He was hit by a car. We rescued him seven weeks after his accident," Mead told the news outlet. "I think I just saw a dog who needed to get home."

Mead says the dog was scared and did nip at her, but she is OK.

Thankfully, the South St. Paul Animal Hospital said the dog was reunited with its owner.

