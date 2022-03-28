Katy Perry Laughs Off Hilarious Wardrobe Malfunction While Performing

Katy Perry had quite the wardrobe malfunction on the latest episode of American Idol. While performing her hit "Teenage Dream" alongside fellow American Idol judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, she bent down and ripped her pants!

Bryan and Richie joked "They busted" and "The concert is officially over!" while contestants got a good laugh. The singer laughed it off and took the malfunction in stride while quickly looking for solutions, which turned out to be yellow duct tape in contrast to her bright red pants. Crew members and Bryan helped her tape the ripped area, and the outcome was hilarious. This isn't the first time that Perry has had a wardrobe malfunction on the show, however. Back in 2018, the singer needed tape for an almost identical situation. Once again, she laughed it off with the audience and took care of it swiftly.

Watch the clips below.