Katy Perry Laughs Off Hilarious Wardrobe Malfunction While Performing
By Yashira C.
March 28, 2022
Katy Perry had quite the wardrobe malfunction on the latest episode of American Idol. While performing her hit "Teenage Dream" alongside fellow American Idol judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, she bent down and ripped her pants!
Bryan and Richie joked "They busted" and "The concert is officially over!" while contestants got a good laugh. The singer laughed it off and took the malfunction in stride while quickly looking for solutions, which turned out to be yellow duct tape in contrast to her bright red pants. Crew members and Bryan helped her tape the ripped area, and the outcome was hilarious. This isn't the first time that Perry has had a wardrobe malfunction on the show, however. Back in 2018, the singer needed tape for an almost identical situation. Once again, she laughed it off with the audience and took care of it swiftly.
Watch the clips below.
Em uma prévia do novo episódio do American Idol que irá ao ar hoje à noite, Katy Perry tem sua calça rasgada enquanto canta ‘Teenage Dream’ acompanhada de Luke Bryan e Lionel Richie 😂— Tudo Katy (@tudokatysite) March 28, 2022
Confira: pic.twitter.com/aMhWGAbToH
I have good news and bad news today - ☹️: I won’t be able to live stream #AmericanIdol today but 🙂: I CAN promise you some pants splitting fun👖😳 Tune in at 8/7c for round✌🏼 of 🌟All Star🌟 duets! pic.twitter.com/AaqCakSLdT— KATY PERRY (@katyperry) April 16, 2018
Perry made a surprising revelation about her song "Firework" on the competition show earlier this month. It turned out we've been singing the song wrong all these years! According to Perry, it’s “awe,” not “up” or "ah." Perry cleared things up by explaining “it’s ‘awe awe awe.’ ‘A-W-E.' It’s ‘awe awe awe’ everybody, get it right!” The singer also added that it's not "Fireworks," it's "Firework."