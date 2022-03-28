Kehlani And Justin Bieber Have A Collaboration Coming Soon

Kehlani and Justin Bieber have a collab on the way! The singer announced on their Instagram Monday (March 28.) that the single, titled "up at night," will release on March 30th.

up at night feat. @justinbieber 03.30 9 am pst 🍷 produced by @popwansel & @rogetchahayedartwork by @brialysse

The cover art for the single was shared alongside the announcement, and it shows Kehlani in a stunning all-red look while laying on a red carpet. Bieber also took to Instagram to share the exciting news on his story. The "Nights Like This" singer recently announced that they have a new album on the way titled Blue Water Road, expected to release on April 29th. “Blue Water Road is a destination in my mind,” Kehlani told Rolling Stone of the album. She continued, “I’m giving everyone access. It’s an emotional journey, a sexual journey, and a spiritual journey. To me, the album is like a glass house. It’s light, transparent, and the sun is shining right through it.” Two singles have been released from the album so far, “Little Story” and “Altar.”

Kehlani's last album It Was Good Until It Wasn't released in 2020 with tracks including "Can I," "Toxic," and "Everybody Business." See the announcement post below.