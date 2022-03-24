Kehlani Reveals The Release Date For New Album 'Blue Water Road'

It's a celebration every time Kehlani drops something new. The powerful R&B singer is preparing to drop their next project within the next few weeks.

Speaking to Rolling Stone on Thursday, March 24, Kehlani confirmed that their next album Blue Water Road is expected to drop at the end of April. According to the California native, the album is set to be an transparent view at the latest events that have occurred during their journey in life.

“Blue Water Road is a destination in my mind,” Kehlani told Rolling Stone. “I’m giving everyone access. It’s an emotional journey, a sexual journey, and a spiritual journey. To me, the album is like a glass house. It’s light, transparent, and the sun is shining right through it.”