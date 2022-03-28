Phoenix Breaks Decades-Old Record With First Heat Wave Of Spring

Temperatures in Phoenix set a new record on Friday as the first heat wave of spring moved through the Valley, reported AZ Central.

Phoenix Sky Harbor reached a high of 96 degrees on Friday afternoon, which set a new daily high-temperature record for March 25th. The temperature was 15 degrees above normal for that date.

The previous record was 93 degrees, which was set in 1990 and 1998, according to the National Weather Service in Phoenix. NWS Phoenix tweeted:

"The high so far today at Sky Harbor is now up to 96 degrees...15 degrees above the normal for the date...and a new daily record!"