Phoenix Breaks Decades-Old Record With First Heat Wave Of Spring

By Ginny Reese

March 28, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Temperatures in Phoenix set a new record on Friday as the first heat wave of spring moved through the Valley, reported AZ Central.

Phoenix Sky Harbor reached a high of 96 degrees on Friday afternoon, which set a new daily high-temperature record for March 25th. The temperature was 15 degrees above normal for that date.

The previous record was 93 degrees, which was set in 1990 and 1998, according to the National Weather Service in Phoenix. NWS Phoenix tweeted:

"The high so far today at Sky Harbor is now up to 96 degrees...15 degrees above the normal for the date...and a new daily record!"

Though the first heat wave of spring brought record-breaking temperatures, they still were. not high enough for forced closures in trails and parks. However, officials are still advising hikers to take extra precautions to battle the heat.

Hikers are being encouraged to go out in the mornings and evenings to avoid the hottest part of the day. In addition, they are being urged to dress appropriately, stay hydrated, and carry a phone in case of emergencies.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.