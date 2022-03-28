'The Price Is Right' Is Bringing The Iconic Game Show To New Orleans

New Orleans – come on down!

The Price Is Right is going on tour to bring the iconic game show to cities around the country, including a special stop right here in the Crescent City. The Come On Down tour is taking the show on the road with its mobile game on wheels, making 50 stops around the U.S. to bring the longtime fan-favorite show closer to home for those who can't make it to the studio in Los Angeles, per WWLTV.

Devoted fans will get a shot to try their luck at some of the show's legendary games, like Plinko, all for the chance to spin the wheel and make it to the final Showcase Showdown as well as enter for the chance to win a grand prize of $50,000.

"We really wanted people to feel like they could come on down and play the game that they all really know," said Mike Benson, president and chief marketing officer at CBS.