Can You Guess These 3 'Jeopardy!' Questions About Louisiana?

This southern state, also known by its Pelican nickname, has been the subject of many clues on the hit TV quiz show Jeopardy!

Answer: What is Louisiana?

According to Stacker, every U.S. state has been featured as a clue on Jeopardy! throughout the course of its decades-long run. The site searched through the fan-created J! Archive and found three clues for each state for anyone wanting to test their own knowledge at home.

Below are three Jeopardy! clues about Louisiana. Play along to see how well you know the Pelican State.

On May 21, 1934, this duo attended a party at Black Lake, Louisiana; two days later, they were killed by the law. Until the 1970s Louisiana had the longest of these in the U.S., containing over a quarter-million words. The Vieux Carre section of New Orleans is better known as this.

Do you have your answers? Keep on reading to see if you guessed correctly.

Clue 1: "On May 21, 1934, this duo attended a party at Black Lake, Louisiana; two days later, they were killed by the law.

ANSWER: Bonnie and Clyde

Clue 2: Until the 1970s Louisiana had the longest of these in the U.S., containing over a quarter-million words.

ANSWER: State constitution

Clue 3: The Vieux Carre section of New Orleans is better known as this.

ANSWER: The French Quarter

How many did you get right?

