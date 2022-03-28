This Is The Most Famous Food In Arizona

By Ginny Reese

March 28, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

One of the best parts of experiencing a city is through tasting the city's local cuisine. Some cities have those "famous foods" that they are known for. For example, you can't go to Chicago without a tasty deep-dish pizza, and Nashville wouldn't be the same without a stop for some hot chicken.

Mashed compiled a list of each state's most famous food. The website states, "So, let's talk famous state foods ... after a bit of a disclaimer. We put together a list of some of the dishes and ingredients that each state is most famous for, and sometimes, it was tough picking just one of a slew of delicious creations. Here's what made the final cut."

According to Mashed, Arizona's most famous food is a chimichanga. The website explains:

"The chimichanga is authentic Arizona cuisine. Invented in Tucson, this deep-fried burrito (and favorite of Deadpool) has become the very symbol of a marriage between Mexican cuisine and American ingenuity. According to the Los Angeles Times, there's a ton of stories about exactly who first decided to throw a burrito in the fryer, but whoever it was, they were nothing short of a genius.
What makes this famous food so good? It's the combination of flavors and the crispy, crunchy texture of deep-fried goodness. We'll say it again — genius!"

Click here to check out the full list of each state's most famous food.

