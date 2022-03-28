This Is The Most Famous Food In Kentucky

One of the best parts of experiencing a city is through tasting the city's local cuisine. Some cities have those "famous foods" that they are known for. For example, you can't go to Chicago without a tasty deep-dish pizza, and Nashville wouldn't be the same without a stop for some hot chicken.

Mashed compiled a list of each state's most famous food. The website states, "So, let's talk famous state foods ... after a bit of a disclaimer. We put together a list of some of the dishes and ingredients that each state is most famous for, and sometimes, it was tough picking just one of a slew of delicious creations. Here's what made the final cut."

According to Mashed, Kentucky's most famous food is a hot brown. The website explains:

"The famous food hot brown has its roots in Europe, but today, it's all Kentucky.

The original was invented in 1926 at the Brown Hotel, and Eater says it's still the original. So, what is it? It's essentially an open-faced sandwich, made with Texas toast, bacon, turkey, tomato, and a bechamel sauce with cheese, properly called Mornay sauce. (There was also a cold brown, but it just didn't catch on like the hot version.)

Also part of the allure? It's the perfect food for a hangover, and given that Kentucky is the home of bourbon, those are inevitable."

