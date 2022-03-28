Viral Video Shows Unruly Man Attacking Airline Employee At Atlanta Airport

An unruly man was caught on camera attacking a gate agent at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

According to CBS 46, police identified the man that attacked a Southwest Airlines employee as 44-year-old Courney Drummond. Drummond was on board a flight on Tuesday (March 22), but he was removed from the aircraft when he refused to comply with flight attendants.

The viral video was taken just moments after the plane was forced to return to the gate, and he was escorted off the plane.

In the video, you can see Drummond approach the gate agent and punch him. After the gate agent was hit, other Southwest employees jumped in to keep the man away from the agent.

As the video continues, you can hear several employees telling him he needs to leave, then Drummond removes his shirt and yells back at the gate agents.

It is unclear as to what led up to the violent incident.

An Atlanta police report says Drummond was arrested and charged with Battery and Obstruction.