Jonathan Davis better watch out or Zoe Franziska might take his job. The 8-year-old has been working with the O'Keefe Music Foundation and filmed a cover of Korn's "Freak on a Leash" that absolutely slays.

“When eight-year-old Zoe isn’t drawing unicorns, playing hopscotch and watching cartoons, she likes to utterly destroy Korn songs," reads a press release from OMF. “She did just that with four other destroyers from around the country. Dominic Donile on lead guitar, Evan Harris on drums, Fritz Dannemiller on bass and Ashton Hall on rhythm guitar.”

Franziska does a spot-on Davis impersonation, down to the body language and growls. The video has the added touch of the young girl skipping down a hopscotch before and after the performance in honor of Korn's 1998 album Follow The Leader.

Watch Franziska and her band cover Korn's "Freak On A Leash" above.

Franziska isn't the only kid who rocks. Earlier this month, 7-year-old Caleb Hayes fearlessly ripped through a drum cover of Slipknot's "Sulfur" on The Ellen Show. And then, of course, there's 11-year-old Nandi Bushell who's proficient at pretty much every instrument. With Franziska on vocals, Hayes on drums and Bushell on guitar, that'd be a pretty fierce supergroup.