Nandi Bushell Dusts Off Guitar To Play One Of Her 'Favourite Hendrix Tunes'

Nandi Bushell has been focused on taking her drum "playing to the next level" this year and has shared a number of covers, including the challenging drum part in Rush's "Tom Sawyer;" however, she's also a really good guitarist and reminded fans of her shredding skills with a cover of Jimi Hendrix's "Little Wing," which is one of the 11-year-old's "favourite Hendrix tunes."

"Peace, Love and Respect! This is #littlewing by #jimihendrix, one of my favourite #hendrix tunes," she captioned a video on Twitter. "I have spent this week relaxing, off school, and jamming my #fender #guitar To all #peace #love and #respect @JimiHendrix"

Watch Bushell cover Hendrix's "Little Wing" on guitar below.