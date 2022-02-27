Nandi Bushell Dusts Off Guitar To Play One Of Her 'Favourite Hendrix Tunes'
By Katrina Nattress
February 27, 2022
Nandi Bushell has been focused on taking her drum "playing to the next level" this year and has shared a number of covers, including the challenging drum part in Rush's "Tom Sawyer;" however, she's also a really good guitarist and reminded fans of her shredding skills with a cover of Jimi Hendrix's "Little Wing," which is one of the 11-year-old's "favourite Hendrix tunes."
"Peace, Love and Respect! This is #littlewing by #jimihendrix, one of my favourite #hendrix tunes," she captioned a video on Twitter. "I have spent this week relaxing, off school, and jamming my #fender #guitar To all #peace #love and #respect @JimiHendrix"
Watch Bushell cover Hendrix's "Little Wing" on guitar below.
— Nandi Bushell (@Nandi_Bushell) February 26, 2022
To all #peace #love and #respect @JimiHendrix pic.twitter.com/dwpVRvYL5w
As if her drum, guitar, and bass playing abilities weren't impressive enough, the young rock star also recently revealed that she's been playing saxophone for nearly a year.
"I have been playing #saxaphone for 8 months now and I #LOVE it! This #beautiful piece is called ‘The Church at Errislannan’. Composed by Althea Talbot Howard @altheatalbothoward," she captioned the clip. "She is such an incredible musician with African-English heritage, just like me. Celebrating North American #blackhistorymonth"
Watch Bushell show off her saxophone skills here.
In addition to her mind-blowing covers, Bushell also released an original song last year called "The Children Will Rise Up" with Tom Morello and his son Roman. Is there anything she can't do?