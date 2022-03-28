YK Osiris Offers To Pay Funeral Costs For Teen Who Fell From Roller Coaster
By Tony M. Centeno
March 28, 2022
YK Osiris has reportedly taken out his fair share of loans from rappers like Drake in the past, but now he's trying to offer up his own funds for a noble cause.
The Florida native hit up his Instagram Story on Saturday, March 26, to put out a message to anyone who has contact with the family of 14-year-old Tyre Sampson, who tragically passed away after he fell off a roller coaster ride in Orlando. In his post, the "Worth It" rapper asserted that he would like to assist with the costs of Sampson's funeral arraignments.
“If anybody knows his family tell them to DM me because I want to pay for his funeral cost,” Osiris wrote.
Sampson was reportedly an aspiring football player from St. Louis, Missouri prior to his death at ICON Park in Orlando on Thursday, March 24. People nearby the ride thought that a piece of the ride had fallen off before they closer and saw that it was a person. Sampson was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead due to his injuries.
The Orlando FreeFall stands at 430 feet and is considered the tallest freestanding drop tower in the world. The ride fits 30 passengers rotates as it rises to the top and then drops 400 feet at 75 mph. The restraints pull over each passenger but does not have seat belts. The ride is currently closed while an investigation into Sampson's death continues.
There's no confirmation on the status of YK Osiris' offer to the family or if he's gotten in touch with them yet.