YK Osiris has reportedly taken out his fair share of loans from rappers like Drake in the past, but now he's trying to offer up his own funds for a noble cause.

The Florida native hit up his Instagram Story on Saturday, March 26, to put out a message to anyone who has contact with the family of 14-year-old Tyre Sampson, who tragically passed away after he fell off a roller coaster ride in Orlando. In his post, the "Worth It" rapper asserted that he would like to assist with the costs of Sampson's funeral arraignments.

“If anybody knows his family tell them to DM me because I want to pay for his funeral cost,” Osiris wrote.