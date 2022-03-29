Billie Eilish Jokes About The First Thing She Did After Winning An Oscar

Billie Eilish can't believe she's an Academy Award winner.

During the 94th Academy Awards, the "Bad Guy" singer and her brother and collaborator FINNEAS were awarded the Oscar for Best Original Song for their James Bond hit "No Time to Die."

Eilish shared the unforgettable moment to Instagram on Monday, posting a video of when her and FINNEAS' name were called out by presenters Zoë Kravitz and Jake Gyllenhaal and declared the winners of the coveted award.

"CAN YOU BELIEVE THIS?????????" she captioned the clip.

In the video, Eilish can be seen smiling and jumping up and down, but it was the person she she hugged first that she later joked about. Rather than going to her mother or even FINNEAS, the "Happier Than Ever" musician went straight to hip-hop mogul Diddy before heading up to the stage to give an acceptance speech.

"so funny that i hugged diddy before my mom or my brother," she added in a comment to her post.

Check out the hilarious and special moment below.