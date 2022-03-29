CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Massive Dust Devil Sprouts Near Texas Highway

Dust devils are common in Texas, but a highway near San Angelo saw a massive one — and that's not so common.

In a video obtained by KHOU and shared on Facebook on Tuesday, a gigantic dust devil is seen off a highway near San Angelo as a "reminder of how dry things are in Texas," the news station said. The video shows the tornado-like dust devil moving rapidly in front of drivers.

Dust devils, according to the National Weather Service, form in "areas of strong surface heating, usually at the interface between different surface types, such as asphalt and dirt, or even irrigated fields and dirt roads. Typically, they occur under clear skies and light winds, when the ground can warm the air to temperatures well above the temperatures just above the ground. This is a very unstable condition, since the heated air is less dense and lighter than the cooler air above it." NWS added dust devils typically move across the ground and pick up more dust along the way with hot air moving up and circularly.

Dust devils form in dry conditions, but much of Texas is slated to get rain and thunderstorms Wednesday (March 30), according to the National Weather Service's latest forecast.

You can watch the video of the massive dust devil below: