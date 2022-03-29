North Carolina Man Plans To 'Enjoy Life A Bit More' After Big Lottery Win

A little money can go a long ways toward making life a bit more fun, especially when that money comes in the form of a more than $100,000 jackpot win.

Leroy Blango, of Greenville, recently tried his luck at the North Carolina lottery, stopping by the Handy Mart on Charles Boulevard in Greenville on Saturday (March 26) to pick up a $2 Bingo Bucks Fast Play ticket, according to a release from the NC Education Lottery.

When he played the ticket and got a message telling him to go to lottery headquarters, he old lottery officials that's when he knew he had "won pretty good."

Blango claimed his $109,383 prize on Monday (March 28), taking home a grand total of $77,673 after all state and federal tax withholdings. When asked what he plans to do with his new winnings, he told lottery officials he hopes to take his family on a fun vacation.

"I'm a low maintenance guy," said Blango, "It doesn't take a lot of make me happy. Now I can enjoy life a bit more."

According to lottery officials, the Fast Play jackpot increases with every ticket sold until the prize is won. Following Blango's win, the jackpot has risen to more than $250,000 as of Tuesday (March 29).