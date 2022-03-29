Patriots Adding Another Veteran Starter To Defense

The New England Patriots have reportedly added another veteran to their defense ahead of the 2022 NFL season.

Free agent safety Jabrill Peppers has reportedly agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $5 million, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to ESPN's Mike Reiss.

Peppers, 26, has spent the last three seasons with the New York Giants, which included serving as a captain for former Giants head coach and current Patriots offensive assistant Joe Judge during the past two seasons.

Judge had spoken publicly about his desire for the Giants to retain the then-upcoming free agent Peppers prior to his own termination in January.

Peppers will join a New England safety corps that also includes longtime captain Devin McCourty, veteran Adrian Phillips and third-year player Kyle Dugger.

Peppers missed the majority of the 2021 season after rupturing the ACL in his right knee during the Giants' Week 6 victory against the Carolina Panthers, which followed his most productive season in 2020, recording 91 tackles, 2.5 sacks, one interception and 11 passes defensed.

The former University of Michigan standout was selected by the Cleveland Browns at No. 25 overall in the 2017 NFL Draft before being traded to the Giants as part of the trade centered around Odell Beckham Jr. in 2019.

Peppers is expected to be available for the beginning of training camp, sources with knowledge confirmed to ESPN.