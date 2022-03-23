Patriots Bringing Back Past Super Bowl Hero
By Jason Hall
The New England Patriots are bringing back a familiar name for the 2022 NFL season.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the Patriots have agreed to a two-year deal with cornerback Malcolm Butler "worth up to $9 million," Butler's agent, Derek Simpson, confirmed.
Butler was placed on the reserve/retired list by the Arizona Cardinals Tuesday ahead of the 2021 NFL season amid reports that he was mulling retirement while dealing with a personal situation.
The 32-year-old was formally released by Arizona in February, effectively making him a free agent.
On August 30, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Butler was "dealing with a personal situation that has him mulling retirement," according to sources close to the situation.
Butler signed a one-year contract with the Cardinals worth up to $6 million after being released by the Tennessee Titans this offseason amid the departure of former Pro Bowl cornerback Patrick Peterson.
Butler recorded four interceptions -- which tied a career high single-season total -- 14 passes defensed and 100 tackles in 16 games during the 2020 season.
The Mississippi native currently has 17 interceptions, 406 total tackles and 82 passes defensed in 100 career games, which includes 84 total starts.
Butler is best known for his tenure with the Patriots, joining the team as an undrafted free agent in 2014 and recording a goal line interception to prevent a go-ahead touchdown by the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX during his rookie season.
Butler, who was also elected to the Pro Bowl in 2015, was a member of two of the Patriots' Super Bowl teams (XLIX, LI) during his four seasons in New England.