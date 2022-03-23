Patriots Bringing Back Past Super Bowl Hero

The New England Patriots are bringing back a familiar name for the 2022 NFL season.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the Patriots have agreed to a two-year deal with cornerback Malcolm Butler "worth up to $9 million," Butler's agent, Derek Simpson, confirmed.

Butler was placed on the reserve/retired list by the Arizona Cardinals Tuesday ahead of the 2021 NFL season amid reports that he was mulling retirement while dealing with a personal situation.

The 32-year-old was formally released by Arizona in February, effectively making him a free agent.

On August 30, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Butler was "dealing with a personal situation that has him mulling retirement," according to sources close to the situation.