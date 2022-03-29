Popular Grocery Chain To Open First Location In Tennessee

A popular grocery chain with more than 200 locations around the country is coming to Tennessee.

Iowa-based grocer Hy-Vee recently announced that it plans to open the chain's very first Tennessee location in Middle Tennessee sometime in 2023. A set date for the location's opening has not been announced.

Hy-Vee submitted plans to build a 160,000-square-foot store on the corner of Buckner Lane and June Lake Boulevard in Spring Hill, News Channel 5 reports.

"Hy-Vee made a great decision to locate its first Tennessee store in Spring Hill — and we welcome them," said Spring Hill Mayor Jim Hagaman. "Having surpassed 50,000 in population, our city continues to be a favored destination for additional specialty and high-end firms. Our residents are in the drivers' sea and like doing business locally."

According to its website, Hy-Vee has more than 240 locations in eight states: Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin. The Spring Hill location, once opened, will be one of the chain's first in the southeast.

"As Hy-Vee continues to grow and evolve, we have so much to offer consumers across the U.S. that we knew it was time to expand our footprint even further," said Randy Edeker, Hy-Vee chairman and CEO. "As customers' shopping habits change and their needs evolve, we have services and offerings that we believe will bring an entirely new retail experience to those in Tennessee."