Popular Grocery Store Chain Expanding Into Kentucky

A popular grocery store chain has announced plans to expand into Kentucky, reported Wave 3 News.

Hy-Vee Incorporated announced the expansion on Tuesday, and says that the store's tentative plans are to open sometime in 2023.

The newest location will cover nearly 12 acres at SouthPointe Commons retail and lifestyle center. It'll be located at 7405 Bardstown Road, according to a press release.

The company has submitted its initial plans for the new 150,000 square foot store. Randy Edeker, chairman and CEO of Hy-Vee said:

"As Hy-Vee continues to grow and evolve, we have so much to offer consumers across the U.S. that we knew it was time to expand our footprint even further. As customers’ shopping habits change and their needs evolve, we have services and offerings that we believe will bring an entirely new retail experience to those in Kentucky."

According to the press release, this will be the company's first location in the southeast. However, the company has plans to expand into other states as well, including Indiana, Tennessee, and Alabama.