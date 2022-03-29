Rapper Kid Trunks Admits He Lied About Being Shot In The Face, Lung Cancer

“Around the time I did what I did, I’m not trying to blame or make any excuses up for what I did, what I did was very corny, dumb, stupid and retarded on my behalf, and I can admit that as a man,” Trunks explained. “First of all, I do wanna apologize for what I said about me getting shot. I did not get shot. I had a seizure in the hospital and I had the COVID mask over my face and I was straining myself. You know, they have a metal string in the COVID mask and it popped out and I cut myself in the chin.”

“I wasn’t thinking, and not just that, I also have a very bad drug addiction, and that leads me to do very impulsive things," he continued. "I felt that my career was going down. I felt like I wasn’t getting as much love as I used to be. They say clout is a hell of a drug, but drug is a hell of a drug. I felt that me lying about getting shot would work on my behalf, which it didn’t. And honestly, that was probably the stupidest thing I’ve ever fucking done. Yes, I was clout-chasing, I will admit that.”

Elsewhere in his explanation, Trunks apologized to his Members Only crew and requested that no one brings his late friend XXXTentacion into any conversation about his issues. He also said that he plans to go to rehab to help with his drug addiction. Watch him explain further below.