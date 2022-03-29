Rod Wave Plans To Give Away $25,000 Worth Of Gas In Florida

Rod Wave truly understands the struggle of filling up a tank of gas these days. Instead of trolling the Internet with a dad joke like Ice T, the "Rags2Riches" rapper decided to help others in his hometown who are in need of some gas.

The SoulFly spitta hit up Instagram on Monday, March 28, to reveal his plans for a massive gas giveaway. In the video he posted, Rod showed off his $100 trip to the gas station and vented about how expensive it is to fill up his own tank. Afterward, he provided the details for his free gas giveaway, which is happening on April 9 at the Sunaco on 34th Street in St. Petersburg, Fla.

"Gas high as f**k,” he said. “Ay, St. Petersburg, Florida, St. Pete, 727 — giving away free gas April 9 at the Sunoco on 34th right before you get on the bridge. April 9, I’m giving away $25,000 in free gas. So April 9, 12 o’clock, pull up and get you a free full tank.”

WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE