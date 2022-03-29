Russia To 'Drastically' Reduce Military Presence In Kyiv, Chernihiv

Russia's deputy defense minister publicly vowed to "drastically" reduce Moscow's military presence near Kyiv, Ukraine's capital city, and Chernihiv, as the two Eastern European countries' delegations met in Istanbul for peace talks on Tuesday (March 29), NBC News reports.

Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin confirmed Moscow's decision while appearing on a Russia-24 broadcast from Istanbul.

The statement shows some progress for peace talks between the two sides amid Russia's continued invasion of neighboring Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has publicly stated that he's willing to discuss neutrality with Russian officials in an effort to end the war "without delay," but noted that he would not sacrifice his country's territorial integrity over the weekend, NBC News reports.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said he wouldn't comment on the ongoing talks until they were completed in a briefing obtained by NBC News on Tuesday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced his country would conduct military operations in Eastern Ukraine during an NBC News translation of a speech addressing the Russian population prior to sunrise on February 24 in Moscow.

The announcement served as the final action ahead of an attack by Putin and the Russian military, which the U.S. and European allies to the neighboring Ukraine have attempted to prevent from taking place through diplomatic discussions.

A Ukraine interior minister confirmed to NBC News via text message that "cruise and ballistic missile strikes" were already underway shortly after Putin's announcement.

NBC News correspondent Erin McLaughlin said explosions could be heard from her live shot in Kyiv, Ukraine's capital city, at 6:00 a.m. local time.

More than 1,000 protesters were reportedly arrested during anti-war protests throughout Russia amid President Putin's announcement to conduct military operations and ensuing attack on Ukraine, BNO News reported.