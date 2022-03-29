This Is The Best Bar In All Of Florida

By Zuri Anderson

March 29, 2022

Young bartender making cocktails at bar counter - Barman serving drinks - Work, passion and mixologist concept
Photo: Getty Images

The possibilities are endless when you're thinking about a bar to choose from. From dives and pubs to speakeasies and hybrids, there's always a place for your to get a sip of alcohol. Some patrons may become diehard fans and stick around for some time.

It's not just drinks that keep people coming back to a bar. Live music, food, different seating options, games, and other amenities

Since there are so many bars in every American town and city, which ones stand out from the rest? Luckily, Mashed pinpointed the best bar in every state, including Florida. Writers say you should head over to...

No Name Pub!

This is what the website had to say about this bar:

"While great Florida bars abound in Ybor City, Miami Beach, and Key West, the No Name Pub in the Florida Keys is high on The Guardian's list of the 'Top 10 bars in Florida,' and in our hearts. The Big Pine Key beach bar has one feature you'll notice right away — tons of dollar bills on the walls, ceilings, and every other crevice. It's marked with the sign 'No Name Pub ... You Found It,' nailed onto a structure that dates back to 1931. By the 1950s, the place became an out-of-the-way bar — as it remains today."

If you swing by here, you may run into some local deer, too! The pub posts about these cute close encounters all the time.

You can find No Name Pub at 30813 Watson Blvd in Big Pine Key.

Click here to check out other neat bars across the country.

