This Is The Best Restaurant For Cheap Eats In Portland

Americans are willing to open their wallets for cheaper eats. Depending on where you go, you can get more food for the same price as a standard entree meal.

But where can you find the best spot for cheap eats in Portland, Oregon? We checked out the highest-rated restaurants serving cheap eats, and this place took the No. 1 spot:

Bao Bao!

This Chinese restaurant boasts an amazing 4.5 stars with nearly 300 reviews. Reviewers can't get enough of the quick service, noodle dishes, and their iconic steam buns. Yelper Amanda N. described her experience at the humble spot:

"The texture of the Baos were pretty soft and it was easy to eat. I enjoyed the pan fried dumplings. Very flavorful. The cucumber salad was a great was to start as an appetizer or a side dish with the baos. We also ordered the Zia Jiang noodles which my boyfriend enjoyed. Cute spot and you can also buy some frozen to bring home."